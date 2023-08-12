Saipem in rally on the stock exchange with new contracts, share rises by almost 5%

Saipem runs to Piazza Affari in the wake of the announcement of two new contracts. The share of the Italian group active in the oil services sector is at the top of the Ftse Mib, recording an increase of almost 5%. Saipem has announced that it has been awarded two new contracts, one by Eni Congo and the other by BP, for a total value of approximately 700 million dollars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

