Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in the Ivory Coast for a total value of approximately 1 billion euros.

The contracts were awarded by ENI Costa D’Avorio for the Baleine Phase 1 project, for the development of the homonymous oil and gas field offshore Ivory Coast located at a depth of 1,200 meters.

The Baleine prospect represents the largest commercial discovery in the country in the last 20 years and will contribute to the production of energy in Côte d’Ivoire, strengthening the country’s role as a regional energy hub.

Saipem contributed to the discovery of the field thanks to the drilling activities of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels. The start of operations is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

