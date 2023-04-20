Home » Saipem, revenues up 41% in the first quarter
Business

Saipem, revenues up 41% in the first quarter

by admin
Saipem, revenues up 41% in the first quarter

Saipem, revenues up 41% in the first quarter

(Teleborsa) – Saipem closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of 2,582 million euros, +41.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and an adjusted EBITDA of 191 million euros (compared to 115 million euros in the corresponding period of 2022).

New orders acquired: approximately 2.7 billion euros. Over 65% of the acquisitions were made in the offshore businesses (E&C and Drilling).

The Net financial position pre-IFRS 16 at March 31, 2023 is positive by 45 million euros (negative post-IFRS 16 Net Financial Position by 285 million euros).

The results obtained – Saipem explains in a Saipem note – are “fully in line with the objectives of the strategic plan, both from a commercial point of view (refocusing towards the offshore segment and commitment to the energy transition), and from an operational point of view (progress of projects in line with plans) and financial (cash generation and net result at breakeven with stable net financial position).

See also  The turnover of Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks exceeded RMB 1 trillion for the 38th consecutive trading day

You may also like

Cesare Cremonini, his new flame is Giorgia Cardinaletti....

World population: India overtakes China as largest country

Saipem: 1Q23 results “in line with strategic plan...

60,000 installers are missing for the energy transition

Jeep Avenger “e”, we tried the first electric...

The digitalization level of light industry has accelerated...

Koro grabs another 20 million euros

Semiconductors, Italy looks to Taiwan chips

The slump in sales and profits leaves Musk...

The takeaway worker tied a tree branch and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy