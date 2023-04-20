Saipem, revenues up 41% in the first quarter

(Teleborsa) – Saipem closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues of 2,582 million euros, +41.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and an adjusted EBITDA of 191 million euros (compared to 115 million euros in the corresponding period of 2022).

New orders acquired: approximately 2.7 billion euros. Over 65% of the acquisitions were made in the offshore businesses (E&C and Drilling).

The Net financial position pre-IFRS 16 at March 31, 2023 is positive by 45 million euros (negative post-IFRS 16 Net Financial Position by 285 million euros).

The results obtained – Saipem explains in a Saipem note – are “fully in line with the objectives of the strategic plan, both from a commercial point of view (refocusing towards the offshore segment and commitment to the energy transition), and from an operational point of view (progress of projects in line with plans) and financial (cash generation and net result at breakeven with stable net financial position).