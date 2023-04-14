Home Business Sala: “I’m waiting for Meloni: the Government needs a Milan that works”
Business

Sala: “I’m waiting for Meloni: the Government needs a Milan that works”

by admin
Sala: “I’m waiting for Meloni: the Government needs a Milan that works”

Sala: “I’m waiting for Meloni: the Government needs a Milan that works”

“My message for Giorgia Meloni is always the same, that is, that he must find time and come to Milan, sit down with us and analyze with us what we are doing and the opportunities that exist”. Thus the mayor of Milan Joseph Sala, on the sidelines of a visit to Miart yesterday, responding to those who asked him for a comment on the premier’s presence at the inauguration of the Salone del Mobile. “We need the government, but perhaps I’m deluding myself that the government also needs a Milan that works. So it’s just a matter of sitting down and working”. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  If Kaisa fails to launch a payment plan at the end of the month, its assets will be confiscated | Kaisa | Real Estate Company | Guo Yingcheng | Downgrade of Credit Rating

You may also like

Calenda reveals the truth: “Alliance with Renzi? I...

The growth rate of foreign trade turned positive...

Retail employers offer five percent

Inflation, Fed and debt: the risk of default...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Guide to the Online Trading Platform

Better conditions for midwives – A&W Blog

How an entire country became dependent on Russian...

Generali: Successfully completes fourth green bond placement

Aleph Alpha: Where ChatGPT gets information from

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy