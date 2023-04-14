Sala: “I’m waiting for Meloni: the Government needs a Milan that works”

"My message for Giorgia Meloni is always the same, that is, that he must find time and come to Milan, sit down with us and analyze with us what we are doing and the opportunities that exist". Thus the mayor of Milan Joseph Sala, on the sidelines of a visit to Miart yesterday, responding to those who asked him for a comment on the premier's presence at the inauguration of the Salone del Mobile. "We need the government, but perhaps I'm deluding myself that the government also needs a Milan that works. So it's just a matter of sitting down and working".


