Home » Salad in bag, strict EU on packaging. That’s why she is in danger of disappearing
Business

Salad in bag, strict EU on packaging. That’s why she is in danger of disappearing

by admin
Salad in bag, strict EU on packaging. That’s why she is in danger of disappearing

Salad in bag at risk

Salad in bags at risk, from the EU new tightening on packaging. Coldiretti raises the alarm

In the crosshairs of the European Union, this time, they are finished bagged saladbaskets of strawberries, mesh packs of cherry tomatoes and oranges, but also magnum bottles of wine, which could soon disappear from the shelves of supermarkets. What do all these products have in common? The packaging.

The regulation proposal presented by the European Commission “would impose, among other things, a farewell to disposable packs per fruit e vegetables weighing less than 1.5 kilograms, considered superfluous and considered on a par with the small shampoo bottles used in hotels“, denounces the Coldiretti in a note. Making trouble” dfrom the hygienic-sanitary point of view, conservation and waste, which could increase, as could also increase costs for consumers and producers“.

The supply chain is also concerned negative effects sui consume. “Fourth range products, from bagged salads to packaged fruit, have now deeply entered the habits of Italians, with the danger of reducing their consumption, which has already dropped by 8% for fruit and 10% for vegetables in 2022, with a dangerous impact on health“, underlines Coldiretti. Based on the data released by the confederation, just 16.8% of Italians have consumed fruit and vegetables at least four times a day, as suggested by the experts of the World Health Organization. A strong decrease (about 20%) compared to the period 2015-2018.It is worth understanding how much all these packs really help citizens in buying fruit and vegetables.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Gas, USA: shopping in the South, Cugno Le...

From the Internet Security Conference to the Digital...

The right mobile phone tariff: data volume, costs,...

Copper, Chinese recovery and declining global inventories could...

Autostrade, 800 million from Aspi to regenerate the...

Jiacheng Group won many honors from Jiaxing Housing...

Fineco, record net profit in the first quarter...

EU plans stricter cybersecurity rules for US cloud...

Polls, up the Democratic Party, down Fi and...

Chess: Cat Bot, Ronaldo, Anal Beads – The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy