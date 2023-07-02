Home » Salaries, an increase in payroll is coming in July. Here’s for whom
Salaries, an increase in payroll is coming in July. Here's for whom

It takes shape in July a substantial salary increase for employees. Manager”? The fourth cut, in a few months, in taxes and contributions that are paid in envelopes.

A measure that it costs four billion euros, borrowed once again from the markets. The result? A net salary increase. This fourth cut to the tax wedge will run from July to November and has no effect on the thirteenth. The tax discount for those who earn less than 25,000 euros gross goes from 3 to 7%. For incomes over 25,000 euros and under 35,000, it ranges from 2% to 6%.

With this intervention, the State takes charge of a portion of the contributions (including pensions) which should normally be paid by the workers. The increases will be monthly: for those who earn 25,000 euros gross, the salary increases by 54.87 euros net. For those who collect 35,000 gross, 65.70 net.

