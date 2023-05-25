Salaries, Aran’s response to criticism of the low salaries of the PA: here’s how much you earn in the public sector and the comparison with the private sector

Aran, the public agency that represents the PA in negotiations with the unions, takes the field in the debate on the salaries offered by the Public Administration, raised by the data presented during the recent Forum PA and according to which – despite the recent restart of competitions and collective bargaining – public wages lagging behind private wages.

Aran’s semi-annual report moves on to the counterattack: the salary levels of ministries, tax agencies and local functions are in line with the main private sectors, claims the agency, denying the idea that public work has little attractiveness for higher salary levels bass.

