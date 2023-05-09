Salaries of top managers, everything changes for Enel, Eni, Leonardo, Poste and Enav

Salaries of top managers, everything changes

The Work decree changes the rules. The government’s squeeze on the salaries of top managers of companies controlled or participated by the State which are listed on the Stock Exchange.

The new rule asks the Ministry of the Economy to “exercise the right to vote” to ensure that the remuneration policies to be applied to new top positions meet three objectives: “contain management costs”, “favoring variable components directly linked to corporate and individual performance over fixed ones” ed “exclude or in any case limit the cases and the entity” of the severance pay to be recognized in the event of resignation or end of mandate, underlines the Only 24 Hours: “In essence, from the point of view of the Ministry of the Economy, it is a sort of ‘moralisation’ of the managers’ pay slips to cancel or at least limit to a minimum the practices of compensation which, in addition to being obviously high, are armored by fixed components unrelated to the actual results obtained by the company”.

In case this rule enters into force before May 8, as he writes starting magwill be applied starting from the next shareholders’ meetings Later, Leonardo, Enel ed Eni all already summoned between 8 and 10 May.

