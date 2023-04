Crushed by galloping inflation (+8.2% on average between 2021 and 2022) which they cannot keep up with (+3.4% growth in wages), pay slips are soundly rejected by the Italians.

The satisfaction report card with respect to the payslip of the 27th of the month is at an all-time low: only 3.8 points out of 10 (where the sufficiency is at 5), in the survey Salary Satisfaction 2023 made byObservatory