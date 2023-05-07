Salary models at Recup, Einhorn & Co.: The collective decides

That shouldn’t happen to companies like Recup, Formigas or Einhorn. They pride themselves on being scrupulous about equal treatment while maintaining full transparency. Guaranteed by the committees, which the bosses often do not even belong to. At the Formigas digital agency in Konstanz, employees can view all salaries at any time – including that of the managing director. The boss himself stays out.

Also read: In these companies, the hierarchy gap between the sexes is particularly large

Steffen Behn, on the other hand, is skeptical about full transparency. He is CEO of the Celebrate Company, an umbrella company for companies that sell baby journals, calendars and posters. She relies solely on skills and has structured a fixed salary model from them. Behn divides the competencies into nine levels. These in turn are linked to a salary curve that was developed using market data in order to be able to pay competitive salaries.