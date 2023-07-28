Salary of up to €800,000: Netflix is ​​looking for AI experts with mega pay

The job postings suggest that AI will be used across Netflix’s businesses. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

As Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes continue, Netflix is ​​looking for AI talent.

The company is looking for a manager for a position with a focus on AI. The salary range is between 300,000 and 900,000 US dollars (about 270,000 to 810,000 euros).

The rise of new AI-powered technologies is one of the main causes driving the actors’ strike.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

The strike by actors and screenwriters in the USA continues to keep the film industry in suspense. Meanwhile, major streaming platform Netflix is ​​banking on AI and machine learning for a key role.

Netflix has started recruiting for the position, officially known as Product Manager – Machine Learning Platform is advertised. The salary range is 300,000 to 900,000 US dollars (about 270,000 to 810,000 euros). In another vacancy the streaming giant is offering up to $650,000 for a generative AI technical director position at its gaming studio.

read too

This is what the people in the Oppenheimer film look like in real life compared to the actors

The job description for the product manager states that artificial intelligence is used in all of Netflix’s business areas. This includes, for example, helping the company with the purchase and “creating great content”. But Netflix also relies on AI in more traditional areas such as personalizing content recommendations for the user.

The rise of new AI-powered technologies is one of the main reasons behind the actors’ strike. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator for actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, described the rise of generative AI as “existential threat‘ for the livelihood of the actors.

Authors also have concerns about AI

The union’s national board walked out earlier this month. He could not agree on a new contract, which among other things Limitations on the use of AI provides.

The studios offered to pay extras a daily rate in exchange for making scans that can be used to create their digital likenesses. That’s what members of the union said. According to the SAG-AFTRA contracts the daily rate for extras can be as much as $200.

read too

Chat GPT vs Google Bard: Which AI is Better? We asked an expert

The members of Writers Guild of America are since May also on strike. The writers have similar concerns about the use of AI in the industry. Some worry that financial pressures on entertainment companies may push their executives to adopt AI.

Netflix officials did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

