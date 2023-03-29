Salary or compensation structures are an important data point for investors. Here three of them report what they pay attention to. Joos Mind/ Getty

The money is no longer loose: In 2022, investors invested around 43 percent less capital in German startups than in 2021, according to an analysis published in mid-January 2023 by the consulting and auditing company EY.

If investors are asked about this and asked whether they are simply not investing so much anymore in view of the poor economic situation, most of them weigh it up: venture capital companies are still actively looking for companies in which to invest the money from their funds – but they all say clearly that they have become more critical and are taking a closer look.

In 2021, investment decisions were sometimes made within a few weeks, but investors and their teams are now taking more time to delve deeply into the numbers. A very important point in due diligence: What do founders actually pay their employees and themselves? How high are the personnel costs at a startup? Three experienced investors explain what they look for in the compensation structure of companies before they invest.