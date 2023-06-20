Salary study: This is how much you can earn as a start-up executive

Further up, but less steep – and with the option to deviate. This is how the result of the current C-level salary study by the executive search boutique i-Potentials can be summarized. The personnel consultancy asked people who work in the first and second management tiers of companies in the German digital economy about job profiles, fixed salaries and variables.

The leadership experts wanted to find out: What will managers earn in 2022? So how can candidates measure themselves now and today? Which skills were particularly in demand? What skills do you need for a top job in the digital industry? Early stage, scale-up or corporate – where are the best opportunities?

