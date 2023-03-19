Three CEOs (from left to right): Oliver Blume, Christian Sewing and Oliver Zipse. Getty Images / Ethan Miller, DANIEL ROLAND, THOMAS KIENZLE, Sean Gladwell

The annual reports of BMW, Volkswagen, Rheinmetall, Mercedes and Deutsche Bank, among others, were published this week. Business Insider specifically looked at boardroom compensation. For example, Oliver Zipse as CEO of BMW 10.2 million euros earned.

It’s no secret: Top earners sit in the boardrooms. Those who lead gigantic corporations can expect to collect a seven-figure salary per year.

Listed companies are obliged to disclose the remuneration of their board of directors. Business Insider looked at the annual reports of BMW, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Mercedes and Rheinmetall and compared the salaries of top managers.

Here is the overview:

BMW

Oliver Zipse, as CEO of BMW 10.2 million euros earned in 2022. Here you can find out all board salaries at BMW.

Oliver Zipse is the boss of BMW. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Jack Dempsey

Deutsche Bank

As CEO of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing received total compensation of 8.9 million euros for 2022. Here you can find out all board salaries at Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche-Bank-CEO Christian Sewing. Daniel Roland / AFP via Getty Images

Volkswagen

In his dual role as a member of the board of directors of Volkswagen and Porsche, Oliver Blume received remuneration of 7.4 million euros in 2022. Here you can find out all board salaries at Volkswagen

Oliver Blume is the boss of Volkswagen. picture alliance

Mercedes

In 2022, Ola Källenius received a total remuneration of 6.58 million euros for his role as CEO of Mercedes.

Armin Papperger earned 2022 as CEO of Rheinmetall 3.6 million euros. Here you can find out all Executive Board salaries at Rheinmetall.