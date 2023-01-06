Tesla slashed prices on electric cars it makes in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world‘s largest auto market as competition intensifies and the outlook for demand dims.

The latest price cuts, combined with those in October and various offers of as much as 10,000 yuan to Chinese buyers over the past three months, slashed Tesla’s price compared with September, according to Reuters calculations. fell by 13% to 24%.

On Friday, the U.S. automaker slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by between 6 percent and 13.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on prices shown on Tesla’s China website. For example, the starting price of the Model 3 has dropped from 265,900 yuan to 229,900 yuan ($33,427).

Earlier, industry association data showed that Tesla delivered 55,796 Chinese-made electric vehicles in December, down 44% from November and 21% from a year ago. In response to rising inventories, Tesla has to cut production and cut prices.

It comes just days after the Chinese government ended a subsidy program that helped create the world‘s largest electric vehicle market. Weak demand has forced Tesla and its rivals to take the brunt of the decision to maintain sales.

The U.S. electric carmaker also faces increasing competition from Chinese rivals. The Model 3 and Y are the only vehicles the company delivers in China, though last Friday Tesla announced prices for the Model S and Model X in China.

BYD’s retail sales in China doubled in December, while Tesla’s fell 42%, according to China Merchants Bank. BYD’s product range is much wider, including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles.

Prices for the Model 3 and Model Y in China are currently 24% to 32% lower than those in the United States, Tesla’s largest market, due to factors including unequal material and labor costs, Reuters calculations show.

According to Tesla’s official website, the prices of Model S and Model X in China are 1,009,900 yuan and 1,039,900 yuan respectively, which is nearly 10% higher than the price in the United States.

Tesla has previously said it would start delivering the two high-end models, imported from the United States and subject to China‘s 15 percent tariffs, to Chinese customers in the first half of this year.

