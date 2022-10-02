On October 1st, the new car manufacturers submitted their report cards for the delivery of new cars in September. In general, the major brands have ushered in the “Golden Nine” moment, and the sales of new energy vehicles of various car companies have performed very well. , followed by a brief analysis.

GAC Aian

September sales: 30,016 units delivered, a year-on-year increase of 121%

A few days ago, GAC Aian officially announced the sales report card for September: a total of 30,016 new cars were sold, an increase of 121% year-on-year, and the cumulative sales from January to September was 182,321 vehicles, an increase of 132% year-on-year. In September, the sales volume of GAC Aian exceeded 3 for the first time. 10,000 vehicles.

Judging from the recent sales performance, GAC Aian has always been very good. In the delivery volume in September, GAC Aian is far ahead of the new car-making forces such as “Wei Xiaoli” with the data of 30,000 vehicles. The record of continuous innovation can also be regarded as a company that has performed very well after the independence of the traditional car company’s new energy brand.

At present, GAC AION owns a variety of new energy products, including AION S, AION S Plus, AION V, AION Y, AION LX (configuration|inquiry), etc., covering compact cars, compact SUVs, and mid-size SUVs. more market segments.

At the launch conference of AION Y Plus on September 27, the “small target” of 20,000 units per month set by AION Deputy General Manager Xiao Yong became the focus of attention. For Aion, the sales of AION Y were not bad before, and it often achieved monthly sales of over 10,000. Can AION Y Plus with “Plus” also achieve Plus in sales in the future? The result is possible. Xiao Yong said that as the second intelligent ecological factory is about to be completed and put into production, Aian’s design production capacity has doubled from 200,000 to 400,000, continuing to lead the market.

In March, at the financial report conference of GAC Aian, Feng Xingya, general manager of the group, set three goals: one is to become a leading brand of new energy vehicles; the other is to make the current “Wei Xiaoli” pattern Changed to “Ai Xiaowei”; the third is to challenge the sales target of 240,000 vehicles in 2022.

Among them, the sales target of challenging 240,000 vehicles was once considered impossible by the outside world, but from the current point of view, it is only less than 60,000 vehicles away from completing the target. It should be very easy in the next three months, and the annual sales volume should exceed 300,000 vehicles. Not a problem.

In addition, in order to enhance the brand image and rush to the high-end, GAC Aian has also made frequent moves recently. On September 15, at the GAC Aian brand press conference, a new brand LOGO – “AI Shenjian” was released. At the same time, the first model of the new high-end product series of Ai An was also unveiled, and the new car was named Hyper SSR. According to the plan, the Hyper SSR will start mass production and delivery in October 2023.

It can be seen that GAC Aeon continues to make efforts in the field of new energy, not only in terms of technology and products, but also in terms of brands, and the future can be expected.

Nezha car

September sales: 18,005 units delivered, a year-on-year increase of 134%

Nezha Auto delivered 18,005 vehicles in September, a record high and a year-on-year increase of 134%, achieving year-on-year growth for 27 consecutive months. From January to September 2022, Nezha delivered 111,190 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 168%.

It is worth noting that if GAC Aian is excluded, Nezha Automobile ranked first in the new car delivery list of new car manufacturers in September. Wei Xiaoli of the first echelon.

In terms of specific models, the Nezha U car series delivered 6,070 units, a year-on-year increase of 126%, and is expected to win the A-class pure electric SUV sales champion of the new car-making force for 10 consecutive months; the Nezha V car series delivered 11,935 units, a year-on-year increase of 138%. It is expected to win the sales champion of pure electric SUVs, a new force in car manufacturing, for 12 consecutive months.

In September, Nezha Auto’s “going overseas” strategy accelerated and achieved four milestones: expanding new overseas territories, launching new overseas models, forming alliances with new strategic partners, and opening the first overseas direct-sale store.

In fact, the sales performance of Nezha cars has been good mainly because of the higher cost-effectiveness of the products, especially the Nezha V and Nezha U, which have become the main sales force of Nezha cars and are very popular in third- and fourth-tier cities. .

Among them, Nezha V is priced at around 100,000 yuan, which is very attractive to home users; while Nezha U is more inclined to those who have high requirements for intelligence, and the shape is also very fashionable. The two main models cover the price range of RMB 70,000 to RMB 200,000, meeting the current budgetary needs of consumers for new energy pure electric models.

It is worth noting that Nezha S, which promotes the brand upward, has also achieved good results. It is reported that the current order has exceeded 15,000. This medium and large-scale new energy sedan offers pure electric version and extended-range version. The product strength is very good. After the new car is launched, it is expected that the sales of Nezha will go to a higher level.

Entering 2022, Nezha Auto has been making great efforts. Not only has sales achieved good growth, but it is also rapidly deploying overseas markets. It has improved its product image through technology. The next performance is worth looking forward to.

ideal car

September sales: 11,531 units delivered, a year-on-year increase of 62.5%

After halving its sales in August, Li Auto returned to the 10,000-unit club in September. A total of 11,531 new cars were delivered in September, a year-on-year increase of 62.5% and a month-on-month increase of 151.17%.

It is worth noting that the Ideal L9 delivered 10,123 units in the first full month, accounting for 87.79% of the month’s sales. In the third quarter, Lixiang delivered a total of 26,524 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 5.6%. As of September 30, 2022, the cumulative delivery of Li Auto was 211,015 units.

Previously, due to supply chain constraints, Li Auto announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it had lowered its third-quarter delivery forecast. It is expected to deliver about 25,500 vehicles in the third quarter. The number of deliveries fell 5.6% from the lowest guidance, and the current sales volume is not much different from the forecast.

The most noteworthy thing in the sales report is that the ideal L9 delivered more than 10,000 units in the first month. As a Chinese brand model with a price of more than 400,000, the ideal L9 has achieved such excellent performance, which can be regarded as breaking the price range of more than 400,000 abroad. The monopoly of the brand is worthy of praise.

Earlier, Li Xiang also responded to netizens on Weibo. He said that when the L8 is at this stage, don’t buy the ideal ONE. It is necessary to complete the delivery and ramp-up of the L9 first, and the two models can be delivered in the first full month. It is too difficult to ramp up production of Wan’s new models at the same time.

Since the launch of the L9 by the Ideal, the sales of the Ideal ONE have been significantly squeezed. The delivery of the Ideal ONE in September was only 1,408 units, a drop of nearly 70% compared with 4,571 units in August.

Previously, Ideal also stated that due to the launch of the L9 model, the order growth of Ideal ONE was relatively slow. However, the fact is that the ideal ONE has entered the end of the product life cycle, and some consumers have turned to the orders for the new ideal L9 model and waited for the ideal L8 to eat up the delivery volume. In addition, the ideal ONE also ushered in the news of discontinuation, causing many car owners to be dissatisfied.

Due to the obvious decline in sales, the ideal choice was to release two models in one go, and the ideal L8 was released a month earlier. On September 30, the Ideal L8 and the Ideal L7 were officially launched, further enriching the choices of consumers.

Among them, the ideal L8 has two models, namely Pro and MAX models, priced at 359,800 yuan and 399,800 yuan respectively. Pre-orders are open today and delivery will begin in early November.

At the same time, a big “easter egg” appeared at the conference of Li Li L8: Li Li also released a 5-seat SUV L7, which also has two versions of Pro and Max, priced at 339,800 yuan and 379,800 yuan respectively. Pre-orders are now open, and deliveries will begin in February next year.

Li Auto’s brilliant performance in the new energy market with one car has become a thing of the past. At present, Li Li ONE has completed its mission. Driven by Li Li L8 and Li Li L9, Li Auto’s performance in the fourth quarter will be worth looking forward to.

Leapcar

September sales: 11,039 units delivered, a year-on-year increase of over 200%

According to the official website of Leap Motor, Leap Motor delivered 11,039 new cars in September, a year-on-year increase of over 200% and a month-on-month decrease of 11.86%. The cumulative delivery volume from January to September was 87,602 units, and the overall sales performance was very impressive.

Leapmotor has launched four models, including S01, T03, C11, and C01. Among them, Leap Motor’s latest model C01, positioned as a medium and large sedan, has been officially launched, with a price starting from 183,800 yuan and is expected to be delivered to users in the third quarter of this year.

The biggest highlight of Leapmotor C01 is that it adopts the world‘s first self-developed battery-free CTC battery-chassis integration technology, and its dynamic performance is stronger. It is reported that the pre-sale orders for this car have exceeded 100,000 units, which shows that consumers are also full of expectations for it.

Under the blessing of CTC technology, the CLTC cruising range of Leapmotor C01 reaches 717km, and it also has better acceleration performance. The C01 630Pro+ high-performance version model accelerates as fast as 3.66 seconds, running into the 3-second club.

In addition to Leaprun C01, Leaprun C11, which focuses on intelligent technology, is not to be underestimated. It is equipped with the third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 flagship platform for automotive digital cockpit, and performs very well in intelligence. It is also equipped with immersion three-screen linkage , face recognition, intelligent assistant Xiaozero and other configurations, luxurious configuration and intelligent integration, become a good choice for the 200,000-class SUV market.

As the main model of Leapmotor, Leapmotor T03 has always been favored by consumers in third- and fourth-tier cities due to its affordable price and practical configuration. It is equipped with intelligent functions such as voice control, navigation, and automatic parking. Among the few models of the same level, the whole series is equipped with a smart car + OTA pure electric car as standard, and is also equipped with L2-level driving assistance functions, which is very popular among young people.

In addition to the continuous introduction of new cars and new technologies, Leap Motor was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 29, becoming the fourth new force in Hong Kong stock market car manufacturing after “Weixiaoli”. The next market performance is also worth looking forward to.

NIO

September sales: 10,878 units delivered, up 2.4% year-on-year

According to NIO’s official sales data for September, NIO delivered a total of 10,878 new cars in September, ranking second in NIO, with a year-on-year increase of 2.4% and a month-on-month increase of 1.88%. NIO delivered a total of 31,607 new vehicles in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of 29.3% and a record high.

From January to September 2022, NIO delivered 82,434 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 24.2%. So far, NIO has delivered a total of 249,504 new vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that the delivery of the smart electric coupe NIO ET5 started on September 30. It is reported that the ET5 incorporates NIO’s “Design for AD” design concept and is equipped with the Aquila super-sensing system’s automatic driving perception hardware. In terms of intelligent technology, ET5 is equipped with NIO panoramic digital cockpit PanoCinema and NIO autonomous driving technology NAD. This is the third NT2 platform new car delivered by NIO in 2022.

At the same time, NIO is accelerating the process of globalization. On October 8, NIO will hold NIOBerlin2022 in Berlin, Germany, at which time it will announce that products, full-system services and innovative business models will be launched in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

In addition, NIO said that with the easing of the epidemic, NIO’s sales have rebounded rapidly. It has delivered more than 10,000 vehicles for four consecutive months, and the overall stable upward momentum is obvious. With the delivery of the 2022 ES8, ES6 and EC6 models equipped with the Alder intelligent system, as well as the NIO ES7, an intelligent electric medium and large SUV, there will be new breakthroughs in sales.

For Weilai Automobile, it is still a stable word. As the supply of parts and components has been effectively alleviated, the number of new car deliveries of Weilai Automobile has also begun to rise steadily. The delivery of more than 10,000 vehicles in the recent month is the best example. With the completion of the renewal of various products of NIO this year, the sales volume in the future should be dominated by stable development.

AITO world

September sales: 10,142 units delivered, up 0.97% month-on-month

Judging from the September delivery data released by the AITO brand, the delivery volume of the Wenjie series in September reached 10,142 units, a slight increase of 0.97% from the previous month. It can be said that the industry has accumulated a lot and started to make efforts to the high-end new energy SUV market.

Since the launch of the AITO M5, it has won the attention of many consumers. With Huawei’s empowerment, it has a high market popularity. Coupled with the advantage of WLTC’s battery life of over 1000km, sales have continued to remain stable. increase. Then Wenjie M7 was released, and it took only 51 days from launch to start delivery, breaking the record of Wenjie M5 “launching delivery within 72 days of launch”, achieving delivery and then speeding up.

At present, the AITO brand has launched Wenjie M5, Wenjie M7, Wenjie M5 EV and other models, among which Wenjie M5 EV has more than 30,000 users on the day of its release, and it is also the brand’s first pure electric model.

Wenjie M5 EV product is also very outstanding. It is equipped with HUAWEI DriveONE pure electric drive intelligent platform, taking into account both power and battery life. It adopts a four-wheel drive combination composed of AC asynchronous motor and rear permanent magnet synchronous motor. The performance version can accelerate from 100 kilometers to 4.5 seconds and 35.3 meters. 100km braking distance.

The new car is positioned as a smart luxury pure electric SUV and is expected to be officially delivered within this year. The release of the new car further enriches the product matrix and brings more choices to consumers.

At first, many people were not optimistic about AITO, but from the current sales performance, the hot sales trend is obvious. In order to provide consumers with a better car buying experience, AITO has also gradually improved its service performance and established a number of user centers.

Data shows that as of September 30, 30 AITO user centers across the country have taken the lead in completing the image upgrade. It is expected that by the end of the year, at least 160 user centers will be upgraded.

It seems that the AITO industry has made continuous investment and is ready to join forces with major new car manufacturers to fight the new energy vehicle market.

Xiaopeng Motors

September sales: 8,468 units delivered, down 18.7% year-on-year

Xiaopeng Motors delivered 8,468 vehicles in September, a year-on-year decrease of 18.7%; in the third quarter, Xiaopeng delivered a total of 29,570 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 15%. From January to September this year, it delivered a total of 98,553 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 75%, exceeding the full year of 2021. The delivery volume and the annual sales volume breaking the 100,000 mark is a certainty.

Among them, Xiaopeng P7 delivered 4,634 vehicles, Xiaopeng P5 delivered 2,417 vehicles, and Xiaopeng G3i delivered 1,233 vehicles. From the current point of view, although the sales volume of Xiaopeng has fluctuated, with the batch delivery of Xiaopeng G9 (configuration|inquiry), this situation will soon improve.

On September 21, Xiaopeng’s new flagship SUV, the Xpeng G9, was launched. He Xiaopeng called the car “the best SUV within 500,000 yuan”. It is equipped with the latest charging technology, 800V high-voltage SiC, and can be charged for 200 kilometers in 5 minutes. Greatly relieves the anxiety of battery life of pure electric vehicles. In addition, the equipped air suspension and PILOT 4.0 driving assistance system demonstrate the technological performance and meet the needs of current consumers for intelligence.

However, according to several media reports, the higher-than-expected price of Xiaopeng G9 caused controversy, many blind subscribers canceled their subscriptions, and Xpeng Motors US and Hong Kong stock prices both fell by more than 10%. 48 hours after the Xiaopeng G9 was launched, Xiaopeng Motors revised the configuration information and price, with an average price reduction of 30,000 yuan.

In fact, the price reduction of Xiaopeng G9 this time is intriguing. It has a great impact on this model, and it gives consumers the feeling that the price is a big fortune. If the market accepts it, then it can logically increase the profit of bicycles, and no further adjustment is accepted. Well, this is more like an opportunity for trial and error, which leads to a lack of sincerity in the routine.

However, this is just a small mistake by Xpeng Motors. With the implementation of Xpeng’s major achievements in intelligent assisted driving and ultra-fast charging, and the launch of new models in the B- and C-segment markets in 2023, the competitiveness will be further improved. .

Extremely Krypton Car

September sales: 8,276 units delivered, up 15.5% month-on-month

According to official data, 8,276 units of Jikr 001 were delivered in September, an increase of 15.5% from the previous month. In addition, Ji Krypton delivered a total of 20,464 vehicles in the third quarter, an increase of 90% from the previous quarter. At the same time, the average order value of Ji Krypton 001 exceeded 336,000 yuan, which continued to refresh the value of China‘s luxury pure electric brand.

With the continuous growth of new car sales, the order delivery cycle of Ji Krypton 001 is also extended. It is reported that the order from September 9 is expected to be delivered until 2023, but fortunately, the WE version order has been placed, and it can meet the new energy country in 2022. Those who make up the application conditions can still enjoy the 2022 state subsidy at the time of delivery.

In addition, there are two new cars worth looking forward to, that is, the luxury MPV Ji Krypton 009. This car will be equipped with the Kirin battery of CATL and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023. Jikr 001 will be equipped with Kirin batteries, and the pure electric battery life will exceed 1,000 kilometers. It will be launched in the second quarter of 2023. With the continuous emergence of new models, the sales of Jikr cars will also have better performance.

summary:Judging from the new energy car companies that announced their sales results above, most car companies continued to maintain a year-on-year growth trend in September. Judging from the distribution of the list, after the “solo flight”, GAC Aian is still strong, continuing to lead with more than 30,000 vehicles, followed by Nezha, Leapmotor, Weilai, Wenjie and Ideal Four Car companies are in the same echelon. It can be seen that the new car-making forces have come up with their own blockbuster products. It is certain that the competition between the new forces will be more intense in the future.

