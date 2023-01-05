Listen to the audio version of the article

Between ups and downs balances at the start throughout Italy. Crowded streets in Bari, Naples, Milan but in slow motion and without particular queues in Turin and Sardinia. Two out of three Italians will make purchases, with a slight increase (+2.7%) on 2022, but virtually everyone is hunting for a bargain. There are those who see it as the only chance to save money and one in three say they are forced to buy now due to the worsening of their economic situation. This is what a survey on the 2023 winter sales carried out by Confcommercio-Imprese for Italy in collaboration with Format research reveals. At the top of purchasing preferences, clothing items are confirmed, as in previous years, followed closely by footwear and accessories, while there is greater interest in sporting goods. The consumption crisis limits the spending budget which on average remains below 200 euros. As a positive note, the +5.2% of those who say they intend to spend more than in previous years stands out. Good news for physical stores: they confirm their leadership in choosing half of Italians with online chosen by 40%.

According to Cna Turismo e Commercio, 35 million Italians will participate in the ritual of discounted sales, equal to 15 million families, with a turnover of 5.3 billion. «So far the weather has been clement but in the coming weeks a stiffening is expected which forces us to wear a cold season. And numerous – according to the survey conducted by Cna Turismo e Commercio – are expected to be consumers who will make purchases already thinking about next winter, “placing” brand new garments in the wardrobes directly for next autumn-winter».

As far as retailers are concerned, Confcommercio points out, the majority (60%) expect that entrances to shops will be in line with those of 2022 but 28% expect a drop due to the need to save money for families. The share of merchants doing e-commerce is increasing, going from 43% in 2022 to 48.4% today and, to increase their business, 66% of sales campaigns have resorted to social media campaigns ( 90% Facebook, 86.2% Instagram), 23% carried out email marketing activities.

«Those of 2023 are confirmed as steadfast in the name of uncertainty. Only a few cities recorded good attendance and queues in front of the shops, but crowds at shopping centres, outlets and high fashion boutiques are now a thing of the past – Codacons said -. Despite the optimism of traders, the season of discounts has opened in slow motion, with decreasing inflows compared to past years and citizens wandering around the shops, observing but buying little. In big cities, however, it is foreign tourists who support trade, and their propensity to buy, especially at famous boutiques and brands, remains high». According to consumers, the sales have started with discounts between 30 and 50% and in any case it will be necessary to wait for the next few days to see if the sales, which this year seem more than ever marked by uncertainty, will prove to be a flop or they will be able to give breathing space to the trade.