Sales Report: Commercial Housing and Second-Hand Residential Housing in Zhengzhou for August 2023

Title: Zhengzhou Real Estate Market Witnesses Growth in August, Reports Rise in Commercial and Second-Hand House Sales

Date: September 18, 2023

Zhengzhou, China – The Zhengzhou Housing Security and Real Estate Administration Bureau released the sales data for the real estate market in August 2023. The report highlights a positive trend with a significant increase in both commercial and second-hand house sales.

During the month of August, the approved pre-sale area for commercial housing in Zhengzhou reached 771,300 square meters. Out of this, 516,900 square meters were approved for commercial residential housing, while the remaining 254,400 square meters were approved for non-residential properties.

The sales figures for commercial housing in Zhengzhou stood at 7,710 units, with a total sales area of 947,600 square meters. The average sales price for commercial properties was reported to be 11,122 yuan per square meter. Within this segment, 5,767 units of commercial residential housing were sold, covering an area of 699,900 square meters. The average sales price for commercial residential units was slightly higher at 11,492 yuan per square meter. Additionally, 1,943 non-residential units were sold, encompassing a sales area of 247,700 square meters, with an average sales price of 10,077 yuan per square meter.

Adding to the positive market performance, the report revealed that 9,008 second-hand houses were transacted in Zhengzhou during August. The transaction area for second-hand properties reached 949,800 square meters, with an average transaction price of 9,994 yuan per square meter. Among these transactions, 8,688 residential second-hand houses were sold, covering an area of 916,600 square meters, with an average transaction price of 10,010 yuan per square meter. It should be noted that the average price for second-hand houses was calculated based on the evaluation guide price.

The rise in commercial housing sales and second-hand house transactions indicates a growing demand in the Zhengzhou real estate market. These figures reflect the increasing confidence of homebuyers and investors in the city’s property market. The surge in sales is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, attracting more investments and boosting overall business growth.

