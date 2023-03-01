Listen to the audio version of the article

The motorbike and scooter market in Italy is in excellent shape. In February, scooter sales accelerated while motorcycle sales continued their positive trend. Thus the motorcycle, scooter and moped market in February saw an overall +20.9% on the same month of 2022. In decline, the data of Confindustria Ancma show, only the mopeds and the electric one, with the latter scoring a -3.2%. Overall volumes totaled 23,676 units. Scooters are the driving force, with 11,309 vehicles registered, equal to an increase of 44.62%; the trend of motorcycles is also significant, growing by 7.03% and registering 11,266 vehicles; the only segment in negative territory is that of mopeds, which drop by 10.05% for a total of 1,101 units. Considering the first two months of the year, a total of 44,994 vehicles were sold with a +28.39%. Also in the annual cumulative scooters are driving the market, thanks to 22,030 registered vehicles and a growth of 58.91%; motorcycles followed, reaching 20,751 units equal to an increase of 13.55%; two consecutive months with the minus sign stop mopeds at 2,213 vehicles sold and a drop of 23.90%. The electricity market remains unchanged. In February, only 838 plug-in mopeds were sold, down 3.2% on the same month in 2022. In the first two months, electric vehicles dropped 10.82% on 2022 and put 1,706 zero-emission vehicles on the road. However, it should be noted that the first two months of 2022 had recorded a growth of 82%. «Overcoming many of the residual supply problems allows the market to better express its potential, once again confirming the central role of our products as a sustainable and usable choice for individual travel and for uses more linked to passion, tourism and the sport – reports Paolo Magri, president of Ancma -. This is why we believe that the political agenda of local administrations must take into account, in the debate on the sustainability of transport and the future of cities, the decisive contribution that motorcycles continue to offer to the solution of mobility problems”.