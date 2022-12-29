Listen to the audio version of the article

The sales season is approaching: between 2 and 5 January the end-of-winter sales will start in all Italian regions, the first major commercial event of 2023 and one of the most awaited by consumers. Fismo-Confesercenti (fashion sector) recalls this, underlining that the event risks being diluted by the avalanche of pre-sales and promotions already started on Boxing Day and asking for clearer rules.

«A promotional avalanche – reads a note – which risks disorienting consumers and overwhelming the winter sales event, damaging entrepreneurs who correctly wait for the expected day to kick off the end-of-season sales. All to the advantage above all of the big brands and web platforms, but also of some physical retail stores – which have already started to bombard consumers with offers. After having imported Black Friday, Boxing Days are now here too, yet another gimmick to intercept consumers in anticipation of the winter sales. Over the last few years, this strategy has greatly reduced the appeal effect of sales on consumers. Especially to the detriment of the network of physical clothing stores, for which the sales were worth up to 30% of the annual turnover until a few years ago».

“Stop the Confusion”

«Unfortunately, that of discounted and even below cost sales – declares Benny Campobasso, President of Fismo Confesercenti – has become a widespread commercial practice, with which we try to maintain the volumes lost in these years of difficulty. However, the practice actually penalizes less structured businesses that cannot compete against such aggressive promotional campaigns. The sales – he underlines – apply only to products that have a seasonal nature, such as clothing and fashion accessories, following a complex legal framework that ranges from prior communication of the start of end-of-season sales to the obligation of double price on the tag. We have to stop the confusion: we need to review the rules to guarantee transparent discounts for consumers and protect competition, also by bringing the starting date of sales closer to the real end of the season».