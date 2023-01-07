Listen to the audio version of the article

The winter sales seem to have started off well. A first, summary balance on the second day records a slight increase in admissions and receipts but with differences across the territory. «We see a better trend than in recent years, especially in the afternoon (Friday 6 January afternoon ndr) – says Giulio Felloni, national president of the Italian Fashion Federation – Confcommercio after an initial monitoring on a sample of associates -. At a national level there is an increase of 6-7% in the number of receipts, in Lombardy it reaches 8-9% while other cities perform less but with stable data ». Among the best-selling items there are outerwear or jackets, down jackets, coats and other winter clothing in addition to footwear. «The first signs are positive, we want to return to normality and customers are now looking for quality and not just the price – underlines Felloni -. The receipts from the balances are used to pay the suppliers ». The prices of clothing and footwear were only touched by inflation, with a +1.9% in 2022 on the previous year, but demand was very weak.

The sales rush is an end-of-season shopping rush which this year is worth 4.7 billion, according to the forecasts of the Confcommercio research office, of which 750 million in Lombardy alone. “Lombards – reports Carlo Massoletti, vicar vice president of Confcommercio Lombardia – confirm that they are particularly keen on the sales appointment, which they do not intend to give up despite the fact that inflation directly affects the spending capacity of families”.

In the streets of luxury, the absence of the rich Russian and Chinese “sale tourists” weighs heavily. This year the clientele is mostly Italian. «The initial indications meet expectations, they are encouraging also thanks to internal tourism, to European tourism and from North America – confirms Mario Resca, president of Confimprese -. There is a slight growth in the number of receipts while online is down».

Gianluigi Cimmino, CEO of Pianoforte Holding (Yamamay, Carpisa and Jaked) speaks of «a positive start but with a large gap between North and South because in some regions the abnormal temperatures do not help. Nationally, the number of receipts has increased by 6% with +16% in the North and +2.7% in the South and the average expenditure per receipt is growing slightly (+8%)». The CEO emphasizes how overheating is changing sales rhythms and sales times. «The seasons have changed, with winter arriving late and summer early while the calendar that fixes the sales is old, it doesn’t reflect the new course of the climate» continues Cimmino who proposes a new calendar for the end-of-year sales season. «For the summer ones I suggest starting in the first week of August and for the winter ones between January and February, perhaps for a shorter period». This would give retailers an extra month for full margin sales.

«As a start, we can’t complain, the number of customers is substantially stable and the average expenditure is a little higher – explains Annamaria Pierro, CEO of Camomilla Italia with a network of over 240 clothing stores -. We’ve been coming from months in which there have been few sales because customers were reluctant to spend on clothing while now they make thoughtful, reasoned purchases».