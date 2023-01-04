The usual Christmas sales start with good discounts, rising compared to those practiced in 2022. This is what emerges from the study by the National Consumer Union, which analyzed the discounts actually practiced by traders in recent years according to Istat surveys.

Clothing (Clothing + Accessories) this year will record an average drop in prices of 23%, up 1.3 percentage points on January 2022 and 1.2 points on last summer’s sales. The convenience record belongs to Garments, which with a 24% reduction represent the most discounted item, +0.6 points on the previous winter sales. Footwear will mark a decrease of 21%, +0.6 points compared to winter 2022. Overall, for Clothing and footwear the discount will be 22.8%.

The least decrease in price, as always, belongs to Accessories (gloves, ties, belts…), with a 14% drop in price lists.

“In order to entice consumers to make purchases, merchants have decided to raise the discounts applied compared to 2022, both in comparison with the winter and summer sales. Given the high bills and galloping inflation, which is affecting the purchasing power of families, we hope it will be sufficient to temporarily revive consumption” says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

“The Istat data, however, confirm that the discounts advertised in the shop window, 70% and 50%, are not true. This is why we suggest that you always look at the actual price to pay and not be enchanted by improbable discounts” concludes Dona.