"Sales will decrease for everyone"

“Sales will decrease for everyone”

Internet and buying behavior: the boss of the largest shopping center warns – “sales will decrease for everyone”

Rageth Clavadetscher is the manager of Glatt, the shopping center with the highest turnover in Switzerland. In an interview, he reveals why Sunday sales are not a priority, why a Tiktok fan meeting escalated and how he sees the future of shopping temples.

Rageth Clavadetscher manages the Glatt shopping center in Wallisellen ZH.

Image: zvg

Rageth Clavadetscher knows his shopping center inside out. On a tour with the journalists, he knows something to tell about every transaction – and incidentally picks up every piece of rubbish that comes into view. The 51-year-old manages the shopping center with the highest turnover in Switzerland, Glatt in Wallisellen ZH.

