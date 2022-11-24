There are signals for a possible rebound in the stock market Salesforce, a US cloud computing company that is part of the S&P 500 index. The company, based in San Francisco (California) and operating in 36 countries around the world, allows companies of all sizes and sectors to exploit the powerful technologies of the so-called fourth industrial revolution (Cloud, Mobile, Social, IoT and Artificial Intelligence) to get closer to its customers. You can read it in the article by Nicholas Volpatotechnical analyst of the SIAT financial markets, who underlines the excellent state of health of the company and the potential for growth in the coming years.

Technical analysis

Graphically, the stock shows how, from the moment of its listing, prices have been steadily growing, with inevitable periods of drawdown, but always amply filled by the successive bullish phases of the market. Statistically, writes Volpato, “whenever the RSI indicator on the weekly chart fell into the overbought area, reaching levels around 30, the stock always reversed its trend, from negative to positive, in the following weeks. To lend further credence to this statistic, the comparative analysis of RSI and MACD-H underline one bullish positive weekly divergence compared to prices, a symptom that we could be close to a rebound”.

Volpato points out: “I would also like to underline that since the current trend is bearish, until one breakdown of dynamic resistances, i.e. the bearish trendline that has persisted since November 2021 and the 20-period weekly moving average with respective closing above it supported by an increase in volumes, there will be no confirmation of the trend reversal. Secondly, analyzing the volumetric areas of greatest interest, we identify one strong concentration of trade around the price cluster between $148-158, which we could consider as support for a possible trend reversal, at least in the short term”.

According to the analyst, “The first possible target prices that we can deem interesting from the point of view of a confirmation of recovery of the upward trend they are: $180, $197/200, $210. For the management of the stop loss, I would personally set it with a reasonable margin depending on the volatility of the last few sessions, a few points below the low of November 4, 2022 ($136).

Fundamental Analysis

By analyzing the balance sheet data, Volpato writes, “the company’s excellent state of health and growth potential over the next few years are immediately evident. Company capitalization is $149,100 million, with estimated 2022 revenues of $26,492 million, Ebitda of $8,249 million, and operating profit of $4,951 million, with an operating margin of 18.7%, growing steadily over 1% annual basis. The forecasts for the period 2023-2025 are also excellent and confirm the solidity and the company growth potential, giving it considerable investment capacity. Depending on our investment objective, it is useful to point out that the stock does not detach dividends”.

The consensus of analysts on the title is positive. Looking at the data collected by Bloomberg, 48 analysts who follow the stock have a bullish view (Buy), 8 recommend keeping the stock in the portfolio (Hold) and none suggest selling (Sell). The 12-month target price is $214.76, which implies a potential return of 44% compared to the current Wall Street price.