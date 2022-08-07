As the world ‘s largest SaaS software service company, Salesforce suddenly announced recently that it will disband its China team and close its office in Hong Kong, China . Salesforce China is mainly responsible for business in mainland China , Hong Kong, and Taiwan. After the disbandment of the team, the business in mainland China and Hong Kong will be handed over to Alibaba Cloud for consignment sales, while the business in Taiwan, China , will be included in the Southeast Asia region and managed by the Singapore office.

Salesforce did not disclose the reason for disbanding the China team, nor did it know how the compensation would be.

Insiders say Salesforce does thisOn the one hand, it is the challenge of the business itself in China, and on the other hand, it is the environment factor.

For domestic CRM companies, this is also a good opportunity for a breakthrough.

At the Yunqi Conference on July 25, 2019, Alibaba Cloud and Salesforce reached a strategic cooperation, and Alibaba became Salesforce’s exclusive customer service provider in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The cooperation between the two parties has been further accelerated.

It is worth mentioning that as early as November 2021, Tableau, the data visualization and analysis platform under Salesforce, has stopped direct business activities in mainland China, and the business has been integrated into the partnership between Salesforce and Alibaba.