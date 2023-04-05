Sallusti overwhelms the Democratic Party: “De Benedetti paid bribes and Schlein smiles at him”

“Giorgia Meloni demonstrates dementia, because it is against her interest and that of our country. The Italian government achieved nothing in Brussels, but at the end of the European Council the Prime Minister said she was satisfied with the outcome anyway”. Words, those of Charles DeBenedettiwhich are strongly contested by Alessandro Salustidirector of Libero, during the April 3 episode of Fourth Republic, the Rete4 talk show that hosts Nicola Porro. “Engineer De Benedetti paid bribes, this is the new will of the Democratic Party! The problem is Elly Schlein who stands by him and smiles as he says these things” the lunge of the journalist.

If this is new #pd Of #EllySchlein who laughs when a gentleman who lives in Switzerland under investigation for various crimes comes to Italy to offend our chairman of the board is the end, shame on you. Well done 👏 @alesallusti #Salusti #FourthRepublic #DeBenedetti pic.twitter.com/dNkm5WrNTJ — simone (@Simone_978_) April 3, 2023

Another theme touched upon by Sallusti is that of the words of Ignazio La Russa, president of the Senate, on the attack in via Rasella during the Second World War, an action which led to the massacre of the Fosse Ardeatine in retaliation: “If you know that doing one thing they kill 30 innocents you do the same? – Sallusti asked the guests who criticize Russa -. Laura Boldrini, Fausto Bertinotti, Piero Grasso when they held state offices did they also speak to the right? So why should La Russa parry the left-wing electorate?!”.

