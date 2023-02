Sallusti leaves the position of spokesman for Valditara

John Salusti he resigned as spokesperson for the Minister of Education and Merit Joseph Vallettara. The resignations, effective from 1 March, explains a note from the ministry, are due to personal and family reasons.

Sallustichosen as spokesperson in early December 2022, as reported Primaonlinewill continue to collaborate as adviser to the minister.

