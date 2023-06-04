Sallusti’s ‘double marriage’. Married first by Sala, then by Porro

On 2 June, Groppelli confirmed the indiscretion on the union with the journalist on Pomeriggio Cinque

Wedding “bis” for the director in charge of Libero Alessandro Salusti and the columnist Patricia Groppelli. After the (private) ceremony celebrated by the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala, the two newlyweds – engaged since 2016 – repeated the ritual, this time without legal value, by the sea. The “double wedding” was officiated by the journalist Nicola Porro, who published the video of the ceremony on social networks.

On 2 June, Groppelli a Afternoon Five he had confirmed the indiscretion about the union with the journalist, launched by Dagospia in recent days. Entrepreneur and television pundit, Groppelli, 48, graduated in Marketing in Miami in the 1990s and is now a well-known face on Italian television lounges. Sallusti was the companion of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché; while she was the columnist she was the wife of Dimitri Kunz of Habsburg Lorraine, from whom she acquired the title of «Princess of Lorraine».

Subscribe to the newsletter

