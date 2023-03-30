Salon Bite&go: Lombardy Region hosts 100 artists from 12 to 20 April

The Lombardy Region will give space and voice to a hundred artists starting from Wednesday 12 and until Thursday 20 April, hosting the first Salon Bite&go curated by Nicoletta Rusconi.

Affaritaliani.it Milan interviewed the founder of ARTbite Project and curator of the exhibition, born in collaboration with the Region in the very spaces of Palazzo Lombardia where the initiative will be held, also anticipating some of the works on display.

The origin of the Salon Bite&go and the collaboration with the Region

“This project, ARTbite, was born online two years ago – says Nicoletta Rusconi – with the desire to make contemporary art known and to help and promote artists. Then the need arose to give life to a physical version of the exhibition and I thought that there was nothing better than the headquarters of the Lombardy Region, in Milan, to give artists the opportunity to have a voice”. “The collaboration with the Region – she added – was beautiful because it was immediately understood. Spazio NP of Palazzo Lombardia is a splendid location and we are thrilled to have this opportunity in one of the periods of the year in which the city attracts more visitors from all over Italy and the world”.

Salon Bite&go: where and when

In fact, the event will be inaugurated at the Spazio NP in Piazza Città di Lombardia on Wednesday 12 April starting at 6 pm to coincide with the Design Week and the international modern and contemporary art fair (miart). It will be open from 13 to 17 April from 11 to 18, while from 18 to 20 April there will be evening openings from 18 to 21.

The aspirations of Bite&go

“There is everything in this exhibition: there is painting, there is ceramics, there is sculpture, any type of contemporary art language, including design – explains Nicoletta Rusconi -. Contemporary art is very important to me because it tells us about everyday life. These artists tell us that art is exactly the present and therefore it is wonderful to be all involved, thanks to the Lombardy Region, in a single goal: to ensure that contemporary art reaches as many people as possible”.

Il modello del Salon of the Rejected

Let’s run, with the mind, back 160 years. The model of this exhibition is there. “The first Salon des Refusés shocked French painting, irreversibly transforming the painter’s gaze, hand and brush” continues the founder of ARTbite Project. “That was the year – for someone the most probable in which to start modern painting – of the radical turning point in the balance. In a certain sense, the art system has always faced the advance on the world chessboard of new subjects, new dynamics and new markets. In the scenario of a stabilized gallery-collector-auction house-museum circuit, which is admired and respected, this project brings about a new turning point, seeking a wider connection with reality and aiming for innovation without plumbing the past . The Salon Bite&go opens the door to new readings by reaching the public, interesting and intriguing them, beyond the value of each single work, with a fresh approach that cannot be labelled. Identifying it, in order to recognize it, implies accepting that it is the reflection of the passions and interests of those who founded it. Far from the perspective of an activity for the privileged few and from the feeling of a solitary dimension, the Salon is designed to unite in the name of art free from any type of dogma. In the knowledge, guaranteed, that each artist on display is selected by a competent board in the field of art history. The project involves young, mid-career and established artists, each working with the different languages ​​of contemporary art, who have been invited to create a new, small-scale work with maximum freedom of media and theme. The exhibition itinerary will be divided into stairs, which Bite&go has assumed as its graphic identity since 2021, tables and trestles that will recreate the most intimate dimension of artistic creation: the studio. By blurring the boundaries between imagination and perception, the Salon Bite&go wants to be this: the fusion of creation and contamination”.

Salon Bite&go Palazzo Lombardia

Spazio NP Piazza Città di Lombardia, Milan

Orari opening: Wednesday 12 April, 6-8pm

aperture: from 13 to 17 April, 11am-6pm

evening openings: from 18 to 20 April, 6-9pm

