Salone del Mobile at the start with Meloni and the Queen of Holland

Salone del Mobile kicks off in Milan with Meloni

Almost 2,000 exhibitors, over a third of which are foreign and a forecast of 300,000 visitors from 188 countries. Il Salone del Mobile which opens tomorrow in Milan, in the presence of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and of Queen of Holland, confirms itself as an international stage for Made in Italy and an obligatory appointment for insiders. A showcase for a sector, that of wood andfurniturewhich counts in Italy 57,000 businesses, employs about 300,000 people, and moves 40 billion euros of turnover.

An edition, that of this year, which starts with strong expectations also seen ithe return of forces from China, whose presence is second only to Italy. But immediately after the Dragon, there are countries like Brazil and the United States, immense and increasingly strategic markets for the Italian offer. Obviously missing the Russia, but, it is underlined by the organizers, it is an absence that does not hurt considering the number of visitors Moscow is only in nineteenth place.

Events throughout the city

In addition to the premier, Meloni, the presence of the entire government is expected during the six days of the fair: from the two ministers and deputy premier Salvini e Tajanito the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgettiup to those of Tourism Daniela Santanche, of Education Joseph Vallettaraof companies and Made in Italy Adolfo Ursoof the environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and to University and Research Anna Maria Bernini.

An articulated kermess, the Milanese one, which sees alongside the Furniture Fair, also the Furnishing Complementary Furniture Fair, Workplace3.0, S.Project, and Salone Satellite. And the big comeback of Euroluce, which after four years of absence presents itself with a particularly innovative exhibition philosophy. And which is worth over 200 million euros for Milan. Speech aside the Fuorisalone design week which sees dozens of events in the city (parties, more or less secret parties, cultural events).

Fuorisalone

Many fashion houses and brands who will open the doors of their boutiques or some of the most evocative spaces in the city for the public to discover your own special projects. Giorgio Armani opens Palazzo Orsini, the company’s historic headquarters, to present the new Armani Casa collection.

Louis Vuitton shows up with dtwo projects: the classic canvas trunk with 19 leather containers will be available in a limited edition of 40 pieces. Caovilla for its part, it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Cleo sandal with an exhibition.

It’s still Missoni presents the new Missoni Home collection. As they will Dolce and Gabbana and Versace. Jimmy Choo instead with Venini, they promise to have reinvented the iconic element “Polyhedron” blown in Murano glass. But practically all the most important brands have organized events for a sector, that of home furnishings, which weighs more and more on the balance sheets.

Italian design

One of the pivots of the Salone del Mobile is the Design week. The Italian design sector account 36 thousand operatorsdivided between 20,320 freelancers and self-employed workers and 15,986 companies, which generated added value of 2.94 billion in 2021 with 63 thousand employed. This is what emerges from the Deloitte report.

Il Lombard territory it collects 29.4% of Italian companies (two thirds of which are made up of freelancers and self-employed workers), 32.5% of added value and 28.5% of total employment. In particular, a Milano 14.3% of enterprises are concentrated (with a very high presence of freelance professionals and self-employed workers, almost 65% of the total), 18.4% of the added value produced and 14.2% of national employment. Businesses operate for 32.8% atestero24.2% non-EU, for 44.8% on the scale nationalwhile for 22.4% on the scale locale.

The future

The Salone del Mobile celebrates a fast growing sector che nhe has not suffered from the pandemic and had a record acceleration also thanks to 110% rules which saw the recovery of construction in Italy. in the world theHome is increasingly considered a safe haven with what positive follows on the decor.

In reality, the wood sector also had to deal with the increase in tariffs, raw materials and now the cost of living, moreover, the blocking of building incentives will inevitably have repercussions. Federlegno Furniture for some time he has also been pointing the index on the taxation issue. Beyond business and celebrations, these are the questions that operators will ask the government.