Salone del Mobile, from startups to digital showrooms and orange peel lamps

The Salone del Mobile opens up to the world of startups, with an area entirely managed by Designtech, the design innovation platform, which has selected the best new Italian and international companies in the furniture sector and those technologies that will have an impact on the future of living such as biotech, IoT, AI, blockchain as well as 3D printing, augmented reality.

The value of innovation

«The awareness that innovation is the way to pursue to increase the value of companies operating in the design sector is already part of Designtech’s wealth of experience and culture», underlined Ivan Tallarico, co-founder and CEO: «Even in design, the request for innovation arouses the offer and we have decided to select some of the most significant startups, both Italian and international, in various technological fields, therefore from technologies such as the blockchain to certify the quality and origin of the products, to augmented reality to represent environments. Even constructively, the Designtech stand is made with the collaboration of startups that deal with the use of sustainable materials. We believe it is very interesting to bring elements of innovation into the Salone, which is already rich in contents, which are not typical of the event».

Waste transformed into lamps

Among the realities present at the fair: Krill Design is an Italian company specialized in the development of design products within a 100% circular and sustainable process that has already created a lamp starting from orange peels. SuperIo, on the other hand, is a Japanese startup that deals with the virtualization of showrooms to bring customers and brands closer together in the cloud. Kindof reuses the ribbed steel rod to create a line of creative furnishing elements.

As part of the smart furniture proposal, Hi-Interiors exhibits the luxury smart bed collection at the Salone. MyLime is a flexible and modular blockchain platform that operates with a verification system of the entire supply chain with the aim of protecting brands and production processes.