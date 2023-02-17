Salvini, the battle to immediately return to numerical grades at school

Matthew Salvini attack the schoolit does with regards to the new way of expressing judgments on students by the professors. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transportationexpressed his opinion on the daughter’s online report card in fifth primary: “Serve a degree to interpret it, let’s go back to the numbers. In my day – Salvini vents on social media – there were simple judgments such as “Optimal“, “distinguished” or “sufficient”. Instead, for the subject of Italian, there are eight voices without judgments, but only with descriptions like “advanced“, “intermediate”, “base” or “in the process of first acquisition“.

Il leader from the Lega asks to go back to numerical grades “In this way – continues Salvini – four is four, six is ​​sufficient, nine is excellent, three means that something needs to be rethought. I don’t understand who they bother the votes. They say that upset the children, and instead so it takes them a quarter of an hour to figure out how the question went. “On the way to first acquisition”, I understand it means “insufficient“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

