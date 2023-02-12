Home Business Salvini attacks after the Sanremo disaster. “Reflection on Rai management”
Salvini attacks after the Sanremo disaster. “Reflection on Rai management”

Still controversy over the disaster of the Sanremo Festival 2023

The curtain falls on Sanremo and a high-voltage Festival between the new government and Rai closes. Between snatched photos, announced and then withdrawn video attendance, and calls for free cannabis, the event has sparked a hornet’s nest of controversy that seems destined not to die down too soon.

In the aftermath of the final evening, adding fuel to the fire is Matthew Salvini who, when asked for a comment, says: “I only found out who won this morning, best wishes to the winner. I won’t comment anything else, certainly a reflection on Rai management as a whole will have to be made. I have not seen the final. I was with my daughter, I took a walk around Florence. The center of this city is much more beautiful than anything else…”.

