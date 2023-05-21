Salvini: “Away with the super car tax, an amendment is ready”. What is it and who pays for it

MILANO – The majority want to cancel the superbollo auto. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said today, explaining that the party is ready to “present an ad hoc amendment to the tax delegation law”. In recent weeks, FdI deputy Andrea de Bertoldi had also undertaken to present an amendment and in the past the minister himself had already expressed himself in this sense.

How the superboll works

Since 2011, a tax surcharge has been in force on the car tax for cars that exceed a certain kilowatt-hour threshold. In 2012, the threshold was set at €20 for each kW of vehicle power exceeding 185 kW for a new vehicle. As the number of years of service increases, you are entitled to reductions: 60% after 5 years from the date of construction, 30% after 10 years, 15% after 15 years. The extra tax is no longer payable after twenty years from the date of construction of the car. According to current legislation, the super stamp will no longer be due from 1 January 2037.

The additional tax was introduced with a view to collecting more tax revenue from the owners of sports and luxury cars, a market segment that does not seem to be aware of the crisis and has recorded profits even during the toughest phase of the Covid pandemic .