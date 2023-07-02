Salvini: “In the EU government with all the center-right, without exception”

Europe, Salvini aims for a right-wing government united with Le Pen and Afd

For the EU “the challenge is to avoid at all costs that the left can remain in the European government after all the damage and scandals”, with “all of the centre-right united” including Marine Le Pen and “without the socialists”: this was stated by the deputy prime minister and Northern League leader, Matteo Salvini, who in an interview with Corriere della Sera said he was “certain that all the majority parties, starting with the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, share the goal”. “I am ready to propose a written pact, before the vote” for the European elections, Salvini said, “no compromises with the left”.

“I can’t believe that among our allies and voters there is someone who prefers the left or Macron to the united centre-right”, added the deputy prime minister, “excluding someone a priori from the centre-right alliance is short-sighted, the wind is clear and the European elections will be decisive”.

For Salvini, who will meet his historic ally Marine Le Pen tomorrow, it is “surprising” that Minister Tajani hopes for an alliance in Europe between popular, conservatives and liberals which would include the French president who “harshly and without reason attacked” the Italy. “I am committed to uniting all of the centre-right”, he insisted, the unity of our political families, which have solid roots in common values, must be built at any cost: it is one of Silvio Berlusconi’s legacies”.

Salvini does not exclude even the German far right of Alternative für Deutschland (Afd) from the horizon of the united center-right: “They have renewed top management and political personnel, but with the Germans there is a political relationship that is not comparable to the one we have had, for several legislatures, with Le Pen, the Austrians, the Dutch or others”, explained the Northern League leader. “I would like to point out, however”, he added, “that AfD is recording growth in the polls and certainly not because the Germans have suddenly become dangerous extremists: the traditional parties of the center have chosen – for too many years now – to govern Brussels with the left, imposing dangerous choices also for companies and jobs in Germany.

Salvini also spoke of the postponement of the ratification of the Mes, reiterating that “the League has always thought it is a useless tool for Italy, which has a growing economic system and a healthy banking system”. “If anything, we will talk about it again in the autumn in Parliament, deciding in harmony with the allies, starting with Giorgia, and in the exclusive interest of the country”, he added. In his opinion, the disappearance of Berlusconi will not weigh on the future of the majority: “We have a duty to honor Silvio’s commitment and extraordinary legacy. For me he was a friend, not just an ally. He created the centre-right and always fought for unity. With Giorgia we are in total harmony and I am sure that we will demonstrate it also in Europe. The government is operating well, the polls are very positive and the League is growing significantly also according to the survey published by Corriere. We cannot ruin this teamwork.”

