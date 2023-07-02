Salvini: “In the EU government with all the center-right, without exception”

Europe, Salvini aims for a right-wing government united with Le Pen and Afd

For the EU “the challenge is to avoid at all costs that the left can remain in the European government after all the damage and scandals”, with “all of the centre-right united” including Marine Le Pen and “without the socialists”: this was stated by the deputy prime minister and Northern League leader, Matteo Salvini, who in an interview with Corriere della Sera said he was “certain that all the majority parties, starting with the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, share the goal”. “I am ready to propose a written pact, before the vote” for the European elections, Salvini said, “no compromises with the left”.

“I can’t believe that among our allies and voters there is someone who prefers the left or Macron to the united centre-right”, added the deputy prime minister, “excluding someone a priori from the centre-right alliance is short-sighted, the wind is clear and the European elections will be decisive”.

For Salvini, who will meet his historic ally Marine Le Pen tomorrow, it is “surprising” that Minister Tajani hopes for an alliance in Europe between popular, conservatives and liberals which would include the French president who “harshly and without reason attacked” the Italy. “I am committed to uniting all of the centre-right”, he insisted, the unity of our political families, which have solid roots in common values, must be built at any cost: it is one of Silvio Berlusconi’s legacies”.

