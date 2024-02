ROMA – Surprisingly, without warning, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called together the social partners. Everyone, from businesses to trade unions, tomorrow at 3.30 pm in the Sala Verde of Palazzo Chigito discuss a maneuver which, however, is already closed and unamendable.

It seems like an outstretched hand, after the clashes with Salvini. It is not because the leaders of CGIL and UIL are in the streets for the strike and talk about «provocation».

Share this: Facebook

X