Salvini opens to building amnesty: “Evaluate amnesty on small irregularities”

ROMA – The Meloni government is not satisfied with the amnesties and scrapping already planned. The launch of a new building amnesty is also being studied near Palazzo Chigi. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is raising the issue. The owner of Infrastructure and Transport chose the audience of the Confedilizia assembly to raise the issue again. Is the risk of a complete wipeout on illegal homes? Any more help for the crafty? Salvini speaks of “small irregularities”but the word amnesty immediately triggers the reaction of all the oppositions, in particular the Greens, who announce the barricades in Parliament: «It is a “criminogenic” proposal because it would encourage further abuse».

Challenge on non-performing loans. The banks: “No to amnesties” by our correspondent Andrea Greco 23 September 2023

Positions that do not worry Salvini who wants to go straight. On the contrary. The exit seems aimed at also including the building amnesty in the menu of options to recover resources for the Budget law. Also because the head of the Northern League withdraws the topic a few days after the launch of the Nadef, a document in which the government will have to include the macro indications for the next Budget. «I say this without hypocrisy: are there budgetary problems? There are several hundred thousand small architectural, building and urban planning irregularities that are clogging up the technical offices of the municipalities of half of Italy? Yes, and then wouldn’t it be wiser for small ones to go and fix everything?”, asked the Minister of Infrastructure at the Piacenza conference. In this way, Salvini underlined, “the State cashes in and citizens can return to the full availability of their property: I think it is a reasoning on which to continue with courage to the end”.

Still on the topic of housing, Salvini goes against the regulation of short-term rentals, dear to FdI which, with the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, wants to tighten it, even if the hypothesized measures are much milder than those launched in other states. In the end the Airbnb phenomenon divides the center-right majority. Salvini defends those who rent for a few days and use web platforms: “Private property is sacred,” he says. And he adds: «Everyone must be free to decide how to generate income from their property. I don’t think it’s the State that should ethically decide what you want to do with your two or three apartments».

However, the opposition is ready to fight on the amnesty. The last one was launched in 2003 and was there at the Ministry of Economy Giulio Tremonti. «Salvini’s proposal is criminogenic because, as has always happened when building amnesties have been announced, it will cause a strong resurgence in illegal building. This encourages illegality to the detriment of the environment, the defense of the soil and public safety”, says the co-spokesperson for Green Europe and deputy of the Green and Left Alliance, Angelo Bonelli. And he adds: «The right in Italy only rewards the smart and those who violate the laws». Party colleague, Filiberto Zaratti, announces “the barricades in Parliament”. The leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Francesco Boccia, defines Salvini’s words as “another wink to the clever people of a desperate government that doesn’t know where to find resources for the maneuver”. The Northern League member Elena Murellidefends the deputy prime minister: «The minister did not talk about amnesties for entire illegal homes, but rather about amnesties for partial abuses».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

