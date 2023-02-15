Home Business Salvini takes Rai: “Enough with the super salaries, we will abolish the license fee”
Business

Salvini takes Rai: “Enough with the super salaries, we will abolish the license fee”

by admin
Salvini takes Rai: “Enough with the super salaries, we will abolish the license fee”

Matteo Salvini rally in Pontida

Salvini: “Enough with the super wages”

Strengthened by the result obtained in the last regional elections, Matteo Salvini returns to speak to the microphones of Telelombardia and 7Gold, two local broadcasters in Lombardy. And she does it by talking about TV, focusing on Rai. The echo of the post-Sanremo controversy is still strong, especially for the performance of Fedez (who he tore up the photo of Deputy Minister Bignami and then called for the legalization of soft drugs) and of Rosa Chemical, which brought gender fluid on the Ariston stage.

“There is a need to reflect on the fee, on how much some super salaries cost and on the role of some agents” says Salvini. “The role of the public service needs to be profoundly rethought” also by looking at how it works “in other European countries”, he adds. A not too veiled threat for some conductors (Fabio Fazio in the lead) who have always been accused of being close to the centre-left and who receive considerable emoluments. They should stay safe the 1.7 million gross of Bruno Vespawho has for some time assumed the role of Meloni’s “media” adviser, as evidenced by the Zelensky affair.

Rai, what to do with CEO Carlo Fuortes

The governance of Rai has been under discussion for some time now. The confirmation of the managing director Carlo Fuortes only with his “self-vote” and the exclusion of two councilors from the centre-right; the controversy over the ratings; concern about an industrial plan that may not bring the desired results. These are just some of the doubts that afflict Meloni and her associates. And then the question is overwhelmingly topical: what to do with Fuortes? Leave it to simmer for another 16 months? Or separate immediately to bring a man closer to the sensitivities of the center-right?

See also  Eni spins off biofuels and Enjoy car sharing: stock exchange target or new members

Certainly the Sanremo Festival has accelerated the premier’s belief that the time has come for a change. Will she really do it? We will see, also because attention now shifts to the appointments of the subsidiaries, with Forza Italia and above all Lega who will want to have their say. And Salvini has already started, in fact, also talking about the future of Rai: “Remove the Rai license fee from the billyes, working to lower it and, if we can, even reset it, as happens in other European countries, is a duty” said the deputy prime minister. “I want to thank the local televisions which have done more public service than many national televisions which have not that we were going to vote “for the Regionals”, he concluded.

At the end of February Fuortes will have to present the business plan. If it is considered disappointing or excessively conservative, it is probable that the manager, who was present in the front row for all the evenings of the Festival, will be forced to pack his bags. And a succession hunt will begin which will be yet another thorn in the side of Giorgia Meloni and her loyalists. Which since yesterday are a little less strong than they expected.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Alberto Genovese returns to prison. Here’s who the...

The FED inflation target is a mistake!Wall Street...

Airbus receives maxi order for 250 new aircraft...

Tim beats estimates, in 2022 revenues from services...

Conti Tim better than expected, the Cdp V&A...

Government, Letta’s praise to the New York Times:...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: Although US inflation has...

Streaming TV chosen by 72% of Italians. Traditional?...

OVS continues Buyback, having reached 5% of the...

Yunda Express said that the Shanghai outlets gradually...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy