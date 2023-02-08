Home Business Salvini: “The atmosphere is very positive. We win both in Lombardy and in Lazio”
Business

by admin
Salvini: “I’m working to unblock construction sites everywhere, plan, finance, speed up, make travel and work safer. And the results will come”

The air is very positive, the people in these first 100 days both in Milan and in Rome have appreciated the concreteness of the League in government, I am working to unblock construction sites everywhere, plan, finance, speed up, make travel and work safer. And the results will come. In Lombardy you win, in Lazio too”. With these words the secretary of the League, deputy prime minister and transport minister Matthew Salvini answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the centre-right will win both in Lombardy and in Lazio in the elections on Sunday and Monday and if the League can recover from the Policies of 25 September 2022.

