Salvini: “The bridge over the Strait? I’ll tell you when the first train will run”

Salvini: “The bridge over the Strait? It will be a technical marvel”

Matteo Salvini unveils new details on the making of the bridge over the Strait. The leader of Lega wants to speed up and already sets the date for laying the first stone. “The construction sites of the bridge – Salvini tells Il Giornale – will come open in the summer of 2024. I received confirmation from the managing director Piero Ciucci and the president Giuseppe Recchi. Of course to achieve this objective ambitious there are a whole range of steps to take. We hope to achieve the first within this month of June: we will nominate i nine expertstop-level scientists, who will follow him development of this marvel of techniquenaturally working in agreement with all the engineers and technicians of the companies involved in the enterprise.

