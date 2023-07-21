Home » Salvini, the turning point: “Revocation of the license for those who abandon animals”
Business

Salvini, the turning point: “Revocation of the license for those who abandon animals”

by admin
Salvini, the turning point: “Revocation of the license for those who abandon animals”

Salvini on the side of the animals: “We will propose until the revocation of the license for those who abandon them on the street”

The minister Matteo Salvini reveals an animal sensitivity – which so far had not emerged publicly – acting as the spokesperson for a close exemplary for those who they leave the animals on the street, a phenomenon that increases sharply during the summer months in conjunction with departures for the holidays.

Read also: Salvini relaunches the amnesty hypothesis. “Now a great fiscal peace”

As emerges from the words of the Northern League minister: “In the road safety bill that will be discussed in Parliament, we are evaluating and we will propose to Parliament changes to tighten the sanctions towards those who leave pets on the streetreaching up to the revocation or suspension of the license, because in addition to being a act of absolute barbarism and incivility, it also risks jeopardizing the safety of those travelling. So yessuspension or even revocation of the licence to those who leave on the street. I hope it helps make it clear that it should be a holiday for everyone” he has declared Matthew Salviniduring Question Time in the Senate.

Read also: Dogs and cats, goodbye to summer abandonments: here’s how to adopt them

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport then added: “Theaccess to pets on the beaches it is the responsibility of the local authorities and not of the maritime authority, I will sensitize all entities for measures aimed at guaranteeing suitable conditions for animals to access the beaches, I will bring the issue to the attention of the Anci. On the air transport applies a European regulation, I will also take charge of reporting through ENAC and make carriers aware of this situation”, concludes Salvini.

See also  Investments of 40 million in Caribe Bay which plays the seasonal adjustment card

VIDEO OF THE INTERVENTION

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

This is how the EU regulates the purchase...

Inside Marco Antonio Solís’ Impressive Garage: Luxury Brands...

Confindustria, for the post-Bonomi period the name of...

Gold Trading Reminder: Dollar Rebounds on Lower Jobless...

5 savings tips from a friend that helped...

Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, the family vehicle of...

4.3 percent on fixed deposits: These banks pay...

Competition Heats Up: Banks Lower Stock Mortgage Interest...

Friulchem ​​consolidates its presence in China

This danger for Germany comes from Russia and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy