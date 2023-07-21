Salvini, the turning point: “Revocation of the license for those who abandon animals”

Salvini on the side of the animals: “We will propose until the revocation of the license for those who abandon them on the street”

The minister Matteo Salvini reveals an animal sensitivity – which so far had not emerged publicly – acting as the spokesperson for a close exemplary for those who they leave the animals on the street, a phenomenon that increases sharply during the summer months in conjunction with departures for the holidays.

Read also: Salvini relaunches the amnesty hypothesis. “Now a great fiscal peace”

As emerges from the words of the Northern League minister: “In the road safety bill that will be discussed in Parliament, we are evaluating and we will propose to Parliament changes to tighten the sanctions towards those who leave pets on the streetreaching up to the revocation or suspension of the license, because in addition to being a act of absolute barbarism and incivility, it also risks jeopardizing the safety of those travelling. So yessuspension or even revocation of the licence to those who leave on the street. I hope it helps make it clear that it should be a holiday for everyone” he has declared Matthew Salviniduring Question Time in the Senate.

Read also: Dogs and cats, goodbye to summer abandonments: here’s how to adopt them

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport then added: “Theaccess to pets on the beaches it is the responsibility of the local authorities and not of the maritime authority, I will sensitize all entities for measures aimed at guaranteeing suitable conditions for animals to access the beaches, I will bring the issue to the attention of the Anci. On the air transport applies a European regulation, I will also take charge of reporting through ENAC and make carriers aware of this situation”, concludes Salvini.

VIDEO OF THE INTERVENTION

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

