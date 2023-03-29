Government, the Piantedosi case explodes: the frost with Prime Minister Meloni

In the government the case exploded Plantedthe Interior Minister after the handling of the tragedy of Cutro and you continue you land Of migrants with no more control over the Italian coasts, it ended up in viewfinder of the premier Melons. During the Council of Ministers – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it fell to the owner of the Keep them in mind raise the alarm, confirming how high the level of concern. “With this trend of landings and the situation in Tunisia and Cyrenaica, at the end of the year we could count 300,000 migrants arrived on our shores, it would be the higher given from the history of the Republic. Colleagues noted the silence from the premier and everyone interpreted it in their own way, some as a sign of assent and some as tacit dissent. Fear is high and a “big” of Brothers of Italy reveals the embarrassment in the entourage of president.

“It’s not easy – says an exponent of Fdi and is reported by Corriere – explain to our voters why landings are on the rise. They have voted we to have more security and now that they see the full stations Of African boys and they wonder what we’re doing for change things“. A few days ago Undersecretary Alfredo Mantuan he asked the head of the Viminale for more caution in utterances. But Piantedosi escaped that unfortunate reasoning about do-gooders of certain public opinion, “attractive factor” of irregular migrants. Matteo continues to be very satisfied with “his” minister Salvini. “Who touches Piantedosi touch the League“. In Cdm there was a moment of clutch with the premier. Salvini tried to archive the «pink dot» which certifies gender equality in companies. “We have to lighten the bureaucracy,” suggested the Transport Minister. Meloni ice creamed it: “The pink stamp do not touch“.

