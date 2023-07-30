Salvo Sottile in prime time, wrath of the union: slap to Rai employees

Usigrai: “Rai does not say how much the contract for Sottile costs. Top management must respond to the Mef, outsourcing should be reduced”

Controversy around the new program by Salvo Sottile (host of the day time program “i Fatti Vostri”) which will be broadcast on Monday evenings instead of Report in the autumn.

“If the checks that Usigrai could have done in the company on the costs of the contracts produce the same answers that Rai provides to the press agencies, we would have wasted time. In the midst of so many numbers and data provided from the company what Rai doesn’t say is how much Salvo’s program will cost Subtlereplaced by Report with 27 episodes and an external company. Just as Rai does not say how many and what will be the first uses of externals to fill the editorial offices of the new programmes. And while we’re at it, if they really want to talk about costs, Rai’s top management should explain to citizens why already registered and paid products won’t be broadcast, such as Insider by Roberto Saviano”.

The Usigrai executive thus replies to the observations of the company that yesterday he underlined that there are no excesses in the use of external contracts for the Insight, disseminating the figures relating to internal production and outsourcing. “On the outsourced costs of Rai – continues the executive of the union – it is not to us that the top management of the company must answer but to the shareholder, given that in Supervision it was Minister Giorgetti who spoke of the need for reduction and moderation for outsourcing that affects the budget for one billion euros. As Rai employees, we too can only ask the company for a reduction in outsourcing. The now daily news of new programs entrusted to external sources – concludes Usigrai – does not seem to us to go into the right direction”.

