Sam Altman: After being fired from OpenAI, he moves to Microsoft

Sam Altman (links) mit Microsoft-CEO Natya Sadella.

Getty Images News

Chat GPT inventor Sam Altman is moving to Microsoft after being fired from OpenAI. Microsoft boss Satya Nadella announced that he will lead the internal team for artificial intelligence (AI). X (formerly Twitter). At Altman’s side will be Greg Brockman, who also had to leave OpenAI on Friday. Microsoft is one of OpenAI’s largest investors.

Sam Altman had to leave OpenAI

Emmett Shear is co-founder of Twitch and the new CEO of OpenAI. Getty Images North America

On Friday, OpenAI announced that CEO and founder Sam Altman was leaving the company. According to the announcement, the reason was poor communication with the board of directors that controls the tech company. There was some speculation over the weekend that Altman could return to OpenAI. But now it is clear: Emmett Shear, the co-founder of the live streaming portal Twitch, will take over his position as CEO.

But no return from Sam Altman to OpenAI

Altman is considered a thought leader in the field of artificial intelligence. He was instrumental in the development of the AI ​​chatbot Chat GPT. He founded OpenAI back in 2015.

