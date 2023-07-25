Sam Altman launches the Worldcoin project

Today, the Worldcoin project, founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, was launched. The centerpiece of the project is the World ID, described by the company as a “digital passport” to verify that its owner is a real human being and not an AI bot.

Since the launch of the beta version, the project has garnered 2 million users and with today’s official launch Worldcoin expands operations to 35 cities in 20 countries. As an incentive, those who sign up in certain countries will receive Worldcoin’s WLD cryptocurrency token. WLD price soared in early trading on Monday, peaking at $5.29 on Binance, the world‘s largest exchange, and trading volume of $25.1 million, according to the Binance website.

Blockchains can store World IDs in a way that preserves privacy. The project argues that World IDs will be needed in the era of generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT, which produce surprisingly human language. World IDs could be used to distinguish real people from online AI bots.

