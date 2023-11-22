Sam Altman to Return as CEO of OpenAI After Dismissal

Sam Altman has agreed to return to lead OpenAI, as stated by the company in a post in the artificial intelligence industry. “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board consisting of Bret Taylor (chairman), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo,” the message says. In his own post, Altman said that he has the support of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for his return as CEO of OpenAI, just days after his surprise dismissal as CEO.

“I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done the last few days has been to keep this team and its mission together,” Altman said. “When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday afternoon, it was clear that it was the best path for me and the team.” “With Satya’s new advice and support, I look forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft,” said Altman.

The announcement appears to end a few days of chaos in the AI industry, which included negotiations over who should run OpenAI and how the company should be run, as well as broader debates about the speed at which the arms race should advance for developing AI technology.

The details of Altman’s firing and rehiring remain unclear. In its announcement of Altman’s dismissal, OpenAI claimed that Altman had not been “candid” enough with the board. That ambiguous language triggered rumors. But a key factor in Altman’s ouster was tensions between Altman, who favored pushing AI development more aggressively, and members of the original OpenAI board, who wanted to proceed more cautiously, according to CNN contributor Kara Swisher, who spoke with sources familiar with the crisis.

On Monday morning, Nadella announced that Altman, along with OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, who left the company on Friday following Altman’s ouster, would join Microsoft to head a new AI research division. OpenAI said it had hired former Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO. But then hundreds of OpenAI employees, almost the entire company’s workforce, threatened to leave, potentially to Microsoft, if the company’s board did not resign and reinstate Altman as CEO.