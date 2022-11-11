Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States. He announced the company in a Twitter statement.

While Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO and was replaced by John J. Ray III, but the outgoing boss will assist in the leadership transition.

About 130 additional affiliates are part of the process, including Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency trading firm, FTX.us, the company’s US subsidiary.

In the 23-page bankruptcy filing obtained by CNBC, FTX indicates that it has more than 100,000 creditors, assets between $ 10 billion and $ 50 billion and liabilities between $ 10 billion and $ 50 billion. Bankman-Fried also indicated that it plans to appoint Stephen Neal as the company’s new board chairman.

“The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX group with the opportunity to assess their situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders,” said FTX’s new head, Ray.

“The FTX Group has valuable resources that can only be effectively administered in an organized and joint process. I want to assure every employee, customer, creditor, contractor, shareholder, investor, government authority and other interested party that we will conduct this effort with diligence, completeness and transparency, ”continued Ray.