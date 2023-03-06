The iPhone 14 series launched the Smart Island function for the first time. Although most of the feedback from users so far is bugs, it does not prevent Apple from continuing to move forward.

According to the latest video of the iPhone 15 series shared by ShrimpApplePro on social platforms, it can be seen that in the hands of the photographerThe three glass panels used all adopt the smart island design, and the edge arc design is the same as the previous revelation.

In addition, the glass panel seems to have two different sizes, and some bloggers have also confirmed that the entry-level iPhone 15 models will also adopt the Smart Island design, which means that all iPhone 15 series will be equipped with the Smart Island function, but It has not yet been officially confirmed, and everyone is rational.

Earlier, foreign media exposed a set of renderings of the iPhone 15 series. The body uses a metal frame, the edge of the display is narrower, the back panel is made of glass, and the glass is slightly curved at the edge to form a more seamless transition with the frame.

Crimson, dark pink, and light blue have also been added to the color scheme (it should be changed to reddish brown, fuchsia, and Picton blue after listing), and the classic gold, space gray, and silver colors will most likely not be absent.

In addition, the screen brightness of the Phone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra (or Pro Max) reaches 2500 nits. The typical maximum brightness of the two models of the Phone 14 Pro series is 1000 nits, and the peak brightness of HDR content rises to 1600 nits.

The peak brightness for outdoor use is 2000 nits, and the specific information cannot be seen on the rendering, which may have to wait until the press conference to know.

The upcoming iPhone 15 series also has a very big attraction, that is, the Lightning interface is replaced with a Type-C interface, but because the Apple USB-C interface is encrypted.

This means that even if the iPhone 15 uses the Type-C charging interface, it cannot use the data cable of the Android phone. If consumers want to buy a new Apple data cable, they need to buy it on Apple’s official website or from an MFI-certified accessory manufacturer.

There is still more than half a year before the autumn conference. The news spread on the Internet is true or false. Just take a look and wait patiently for the release of the iPhone 15 series.