Sammontana, stellar revenues: a new line of export ice cream arrives

Sammontana, the business resists the expensive energy and grows: new line of ice creams for export

Sammontana, solid Tuscan group founded in 1946 which has established itself among the most recognizable brands of the gelato made in Italy announces that starting from the summer of 2024 – in the Colognola plant in the Veronese Hills – a new line of stick ice creams will go into production, including the iconic Gruvi.

“We have invested 25 million to add this new line which will help us in theexportwhich at the moment it is worth 4%, but it is destined to develop” continues the CEO Bagnoli. The reference markets will be European ones, Northern Europe, Poland but also overseas in Australia.

The new line is the result of a revenue framework that continues to rise from year to year. Il 2022 it closed with a turnover of 485 millionafter i 397 million in 2021. Based on this historian, according to CEO Sammontana Leonardo Bagnoli: “in 2023 the threshold of 510 million euros will be exceeded with an Ebitda exceeding 50 million if we have a normal summer from a meteorological point of view”.

The result is even more relevant if contextualized with thecost increase due to high energy costswhich clearly impacted even more heavily on cold industries. In the specific case of Sammontana, theincrease in bill it was mind-boggling: past from 12 to 36 million a year.

